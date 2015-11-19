BRIEF-Yamanashi Chuo Bank names new chairman and president
* Says it has named Nakaba Shindo as the new Chairman of the Board in the bank, to replace Toshihisa Ashizawa
LAGOS Nov 19 Nigeria's Wema Bank said on Thursday it planned to raise $100 million of so-called Tier 2 capital in a bid to position the commercial lender for growth after it obtained a banking licence upgrade from the central bank this week.
The central bank granted Wema approval to convert its licence from a regional bank to a national bank, the bank said in a statement.
"To ensure that this approval is leveraged appropriately, we are already in the process of raising $100m in Tier 2 capital," Segun Oloketuyi said. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Mark Potter)
May 12 Australian shares ended the week lower on Friday, hurt by declines in the financial sector, while strength in the materials sector driven by overnight gains in gold and copper prices helped curtail some of the losses.