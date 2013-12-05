NEW YORK Dec 5 Wencor Group, a private
equity-owned manufacturer of commercial aircraft parts, is
exploring a sale that could fetch around $600 million, according
to people familiar with the matter.
Buyout firm Odyssey Investment Partners LLC, which acquired
Wencor for an undisclosed sum in 2010, has tapped investment
bank Harris Williams to help find a buyer, the people said on
Thursday, asking not to be identified because the matter is
private.
Wencor could attract interest from bigger industry rivals
such as Heico Corp as well as from private equity firms,
the people added. Representatives for Odyssey, Wencor, Heico and
Harris Williams did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Based in Springville, Utah, Wencor provides aircraft parts
to repair stations, operators of general aviation aircraft and
major airlines according to its website.
The company has annual earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization of around $50 million and could
trade for between 11 and 13 times that amount, some of the
people said.
Wencor is the latest portfolio company that Odyssey is
looking to sell. In November, the buyout firm struck a deal to
sell another one of its portfolio companies, BarrierSafe
Solutions International, to Ansell Limited.
Odyssey also sold medical cost containment services company
One Call Care Management to another buyout firm Apax Partners
LLP for more than $2 billion in October. The same month, First
Reserve bought TNT Crane & Rigging, one of the largest U.S.
crane service providers, from Odyssey.