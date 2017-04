Oct 31 Wendel SA :

* Says Materis finalizes the sale of Chryso

* Transaction values Chryso at an enterprise value of about 290 million euros after fees or 8.3 times the 2013 EBITDA

* Proceeds will enable Materis to repay about 125 million euros of the 150 million euro shareholder loan provided by Wendel in August