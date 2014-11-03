Nov 3 Wendel :
* Says have committed additional $304 million in IHS to
bring its total investment to $779 million
* First tranche of investment to close in 2014 with
investment of $195 million
* Subsequent tranche of investment is expected to close in
mid 2015
* Says to hold as result of new deals about 26 pct of His
share capital directly, remaining principal shareholder
* Says to hold together with its co-investors, 36 pct of
voting rights in IHS
* Says IHS is African mobile telecommunications
infrastructure provider headquartered in Nigeria
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20;
Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)