Dec 23 Wendel :

* To acquire Austrian group Constantia Flexibles

* Transaction, which is based on leverage of 5x estimated 2014 EBITDA, is expected to close in the first half of 2015

* Wendel's offer values Constantia Flexibles at 2.3 billion euros ($2.80 billion) or around nine times estimated 2014 EBITDA

* Once the transaction is complete, Wendel intends to support Constantia Flexibles over the long term as the majority shareholder alongside significant minority shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8208 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)