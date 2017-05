Jan 30 Wendel SA :

* Announces successful issue of 500 million euros ($564.50 million) in a 12-year bond bearing interest at 2.50 pct

* To use net proceeds of bond issue for its general corporate purposes and to continue improving its financial structure

* Bonds placed with international investor base, mainly British (34 pct), French (25 pct) and German (24 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)