BRIEF-Marvipol withdraws from purchase of Soho Development
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, KH 1 Sp. z o.o., ended negotiations with Aulos 1 Sp. z o.o. concerning purchase by the company shares in Soho Development SA
PARIS, March 3 French holding company Wendel said on Monday it had invested an additional $152 million in African mobile telecommunications infrastructure provider IHS Holding as part of a $420 million capital increase.
Wendel said in a statement it exercised in full its subscription rights, raising its total investment in the company to $428 million.
With this transaction, Wendel maintains its position as IHS's largest shareholder, with more than 35 percent of the capital of the company, it said.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, KH 1 Sp. z o.o., ended negotiations with Aulos 1 Sp. z o.o. concerning purchase by the company shares in Soho Development SA
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.