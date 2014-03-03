PARIS, March 3 French holding company Wendel said on Monday it had invested an additional $152 million in African mobile telecommunications infrastructure provider IHS Holding as part of a $420 million capital increase.

Wendel said in a statement it exercised in full its subscription rights, raising its total investment in the company to $428 million.

With this transaction, Wendel maintains its position as IHS's largest shareholder, with more than 35 percent of the capital of the company, it said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)