Jan 30 Wendel SA :

* Acquires Alabama-based plastics packaging company, CSP Technologies

* Has completed the acquisition at an enterprise value of $360 million

* As part of transaction, Wendel Group has invested $198 million for a 98 percent ownership in CSP

* CSP is a producer of specialty plastic packaging solutions for healthcare, food and beverage markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)