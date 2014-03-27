PARIS, March 27 French investment group Wendel saw 2013 net income rise 51 percent to 333.7 million euros ($460 million) helped by the sale of a bloc of shares of electrical systems maker Legrand.

It also said it would propose an ordinary dividend up 5.7 percent to 1.85 euros per share.

