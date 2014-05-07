BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.04 bln multifamily DUS REMIC under its GeMS program
* Fannie Mae prices $1.04 billion Multifamily DUS Remic (FNA 2017-M1) under its GeMS program
PARIS May 7 French investment group Wendel said it raised about 1 billion euros ($1.39 billion) from the sale of a 4.3 percent stake in Saint-Gobain, Europe's biggest supplier of construction materials.
Wendel said it retained a stake of approximately 12 percent in Saint-Gobain's share capital and 20 percent of its voting rights.
Shares in Saint-Gobain fell 4.7 percent to 41.61 euros in early trading, the worst performers on the French blue-chip CAC 40 index. ($1 = 0.7177 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 Jose Cuervo, the world's biggest tequila producer, is planning a Feb. 8 pricing for its long-delayed initial public offering (IPO), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm with pounding rains and high winds roared up the U.S. East Coast on Monday, threatening travel for millions, after killing at least 20 people in the South and flattening a mobile home park in southwest Georgia.