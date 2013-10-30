* Clariant would receive 70 mln eur in cash, 23 pct of Stahl
* Deal would lead to savings of more than 15 mln eur at
EBITDA level
* Transaction could be finalized in 2014
PARIS, Oct 30 Dutch dyes and coatings company
Stahl is in exclusive talks to buy the leather services business
of Swiss specialty chemicals group Clariant, Stahl
owner Wendel said on Wednesday.
Clariant would receive a cash payment of about 70 million
euros ($96 million) and 23 percent of the shares of Stahl,
Wendel said in a statement. Wendel would remain the principal
shareholder, with about 70 percent of Stahl's capital.
"This transaction would expand Stahl's geographic coverage
and its product range," Stahl Chief Executive Huub van Beijeren
said in the statement.
"It would strengthen Stahl's leadership position in
leather-finishing products, both in terms of its market share
and its range of technical solutions."
Clariant is disposing of various businesses as part of a
restructuring designed to focus on products that are more
profitable and reduce its exposure to areas of the market
vulnerable to swings in the global economy.
The leather services unit had sales of 255 million euros and
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) of 23 million in 2012, French investment group Wendel
said.
The purchase would give Stahl total sales of 616 million
euros and EBITDA of 77 million, while estimated savings of more
than 15 million from the deal should lead to an EBITDA margin of
more than 15 percent, Wendel added.
Stahl would also put in place new financing of up to about
three times the combined group EBITDA to help it fund growth
focused on high-performance coatings, refinance existing credit
lines and partly repay shareholder loans, notably to Wendel.
The deal is expected to be finalised next year, Wendel
added.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by David Cowell)