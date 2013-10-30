PARIS Oct 30 Dutch dyes and coatings company
Stahl is in exclusive talks to buy the leather services business
of Swiss specialty chemicals group Clariant, Stahl
owner Wendel said in a statement on Wednesday.
The leather services unit had sales of 255 million euros
($351 million) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) of 23 million in 2012, French
investment group Wendel said.
The deal "would enable Stahl to strengthen its offering
across the entire leather finishing value chain, notably
downstream in leather finishing and upstream in wet-end
processing, and to further increase its exposure to the
Asia-Pacific region," Wendel said.
Clariant would receive 23 percent of the shares of Stahl and
a cash payment of about 70 million euros, Wendel said. Wendel
would remain the principal shareholder, with about 70 percent of
Stahl's capital.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
