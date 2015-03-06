PARIS, March 6 French investment group Wendel has sold 10.9 percent of certification group Bureau Veritas at a final price of 20.32 euros per share, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

Wendel had said on Thursday it had raised about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in a placement with a sale price between Thursday's closing price of 21.11 euros per share and 20.32 euros.

The sale, aimed at boosting the free-float of Bureau Veritas, leaves Wendel with more than 40 percent of the firm's capital and 56 percent of its voting rights. ($1 = 0.9080 euros) (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by David Holmes)