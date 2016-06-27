June 27 U.S. burger chain Wendy's Co
said on Monday it would enter the Brazilian market in July
through a joint venture that will open two restaurants in Sao
Paulo.
"Brazil is one of the key global markets where we see
considerable potential, and where we are investing additional
energy and resources," Wendy's chief operations officer, Bob
Wright, said in a statement.
The burger chain said in May it was experiencing a slowdown
in sales in the current quarter, mainly due to a slump in demand
in the United States, its biggest market.
The Brazilian fast food market was worth about $25 billion
in 2015, according to research firm Euromonitor. McDonald's Corp
is the market leader, with an 8.7 percent share.
The move into Brazil, which is in its deepest recession in
probably more than a century, comes ahead of the opening of the
Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in August.
Wendy's Brazil is a partnership between Brazil's Infinity
Services and the Starboard Group, one of Wendy's largest U.S.
franchisees and a subsidiary of the fast-food company.
Wendy's and its franchisees operated 6,479 restaurants
globally as of Jan. 3 in markets including Japan, Mexico and the
United Arab Emirates.
The company's shares were down 3 percent at $9.36 early
trading in a weak market. Up to Friday's close, Wendy's shares
had fallen 10.3 percent this year.
