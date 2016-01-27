(Adds details, company statement)
Jan 27 Burger chain operator Wendy's Co
said on Wednesday it was investigating reports of unusual
activity with payment cards used at some of its 5,700 locations
in the United States.
"Reports indicate fraudulent charges may have occurred
elsewhere after payment cards were legitimately used at some
restaurants," Wendy's spokesman Bob Bertini told Reuters in an
email statement.
Large retailers such as Target Corp and Home Depot
Inc have been victims of security breaches in recent
years. Gourmet sandwich chain Jimmy John's was also breached in
2014.
"Until this investigation is completed, it is difficult to
determine with certainty the nature or scope of any potential
incident," Bertini said. "We have hired a cyber security firm to
assist, but are not disclosing the name at this point."
Security blog Krebs on Security first reported the
development earlier in the day.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Maju Samuel)