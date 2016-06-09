June 9 U.S. burger chain operator Wendy's Co
said it had discovered additional instances of unusual
cyber activity at some of its 5,700 locations in the United
States.
The new discoveries are a result of the company's continuing
investigation into unusual credit card activity at its
restaurants.
The company said it had disabled the malware in cases where
it was detected.
Wendy's in January said it was investigating reports of
unusual activity with payment cards used at some of its
restaurants.
