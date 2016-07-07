July 7 U.S. burger chain Wendy's Co said
on Thursday that a malware it had found at some franchisees in
June had enabled hackers to access payment card information from
the point-of-sales systems.
The company said hackers targeted cardholder names, card
numbers and the three-digit card verification value (CVV) number
found on the back of cards.
Wendy's had in June said the malware, which was a variant of
a malware it had found earlier, had targeted point-of-sales
systems, but had not said what information had been compromised.
