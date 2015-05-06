* To sell bakery business this month

* Raises number of U.S. outlets it plans to sell this year

* First-qtr same-restaurant sales up 3.2 pct vs est. 2.5 pct

* Shares rise as much as 7 pct (Adds details, analyst comment; updates shares)

By Nayan Das

May 6 Wendy's Co, the No.3 U.S. burger chain, reported better-than-expected quarterly same-restaurant sales as more customers visited its "re-imaged" outlets and the company said it planned to sell its bakery operations this month.

Wendy's shares rose as much as 7 percent on Wednesday.

The company's same-restaurant sales increased 3.2 percent in the first quarter. Analysts on average had expected a 2.5 percent rise, according to Consensus Metrix.

Wendy's launched a program in 2012 to revamp its image, creating a new logo, renovating restaurants and sprucing up its menu to attract customers away from rivals including Chipotle Mexican Grill and Panera Bread Co.

Wendy's has been focusing on offering more items perceived as healthier, including salads and beverages such as Honest Tea, a flavored organic tea range made by the Coca-Cola Co.

The restaurant chain offered a limited-edition blue cheese and bacon burger, "Bacon & Blue on Brioche", this year and added Jalapeno Fresco Spicy Chicken Sandwich and Ghost Pepper Fries to its menu.

Wendy's has also been reducing ownership of restaurants, selling them to franchisees to cut costs. The company raised the number of U.S. restaurants it plans to sell this year to 280 from 225.

Wendy's, which owned about 943 of the near 6,500 outlets it had worldwide as of March end, announced plans to build 80 new restaurants in 2015, the highest annual target in eight years.

The company expects to build 1,000 new restaurants, excluding closures, by 2020, it said.

"Margins in company-owned restaurants were better than expected and the company also took down its food inflation costs," RBC Capital Markets analyst David Palmer told Reuters.

Average wholesale prices of beef, the main ingredient in most of Wendy's offerings, surged 10.5 percent in the first quarter, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service.

The company said it would update its 2015 forecast on June 3 to reflect the impact of debt refinancing, planned share buyback program and sale of bakery operations, which contributed just under $62 million to revenue in 2014.

Wendy's net income fell 40.6 percent to $27.5 million, or 7 cents per share, as it sold 240 restaurants to franchisees in the quarter.

Excluding items, Wendy's earned 6 cents per share.

Total sales fell about 11 percent to $466.2 million.

Wendy's shares were up 5.4 percent at $11 in noon trading on the Nasdaq. (Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)