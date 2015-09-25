(Corrects headline to add dropped words, fix spelling; changes source) Sept 25 NPC International Inc: * NPC International Inc - announce promotion of J. Hedrick to chief operating officer of co effective September 30, 2015 * NPC International says Hedrick will be responsible for leading co's Pizza Hut and Wendy's restaurant operations Source text for Eikon (1.usa.gov/1NZm20I) Further company coverage