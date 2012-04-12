April 12 Wendy's Co is the latest company to say it distanced itself from a conservative national advocacy group.

The hamburger chain said late on Wednesday that it decided in late 2011 not to renew its membership for 2012 in the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC).

The council has faced criticism in recent weeks because of its involvement in voting laws and in "stand your ground" gun laws such as one under scrutiny in the Trayvon Martin shooting in Florida.

Other supporters of ALEC that have backed away include Coca-Cola Co, Kraft Foods Inc, McDonald's Corp and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.