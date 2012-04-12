April 12 Reed Elsevier is the latest company to
drop out of a conservative national advocacy group in the United
States that has been a lightning rod for gun laws.
The Anglo-Dutch professional information service provider
said on Thursday it resigned its board seat and dropped its
membership of the American Legislative Council (ALEC).
"We made the decision after considering the broad range of
criticism being leveled at ALEC," said a Reed Elsevier
spokesman.
The council has faced a push-back in recent weeks because of
its involvement in voting laws and in "stand your ground" gun
laws such as one under scrutiny in the Trayvon Martin shooting
in Florida.
Hamburger chain Wendy's Co said late on Wednesday
that it decided in late 2011 not to renew its ALEC membership
for 2012.
Other supporters of ALEC that have backed away include
Coca-Cola Co, Kraft Foods Inc, McDonald's Corp
and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.