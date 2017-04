July 23 Wendy's Co, the second-largest U.S. hamburger chain, reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday and announced a plan to sell about 425 restaurants by mid-2014.

Second-quarter net income came to $12.2 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $5.5 million, or 1 cent per share.

Excluding debt retirement costs and other one-time expenses, earnings rose to 8 cents per share from 5 cents.