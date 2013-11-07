A PICTURE AND ITS STORY-North Korea on parade
SEOUL, April 15 Covering a North Korean military parade is an emotional rollercoaster. Foreign journalists stand just metres from the action in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square.
Nov 7 Wendy's Co, the second-largest U.S. hamburger chain, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, sending its shares down 9 percent in premarket trading.
The company's third-quarter revenue rose about 1 percent to $640.8 million but missed the average analyst estimate of $643.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wendy's has been revamping its image with a new logo, restaurant renovations and a new 'Right Price, Right Size Menu'.
Net loss attributable to Wendy's narrowed to $1.9 million, or breakeven on a per share basis, from a loss of $26.2 million or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 8 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 6 cents per share.
Wendy's, known for its thick frosty milkshakes and square hamburger patties, has more than 6,500 franchise and company-operated restaurants worldwide.
Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy's shares closed at $9.09 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
BERLIN, April 15 German prosecutors have doubts about the authenticity of letters that suggested Islamist militants attacked soccer team Borussia Dortmund's bus and a newspaper cited an investigator as saying right-wing extremists were probably behind the bomb attack.