A PICTURE AND ITS STORY-North Korea on parade
SEOUL, April 15 Covering a North Korean military parade is an emotional rollercoaster. Foreign journalists stand just metres from the action in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square.
(Adds details)
Nov 7 Wendy's Co, the second-largest U.S. hamburger chain, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue even as losses narrowed due to lower costs and new menu items like Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger.
Wendy's shares, which nearly doubled this year to hit a five-year high on Wednesday, were down about 9 percent at $8.45 in premarket trading.
The company reported third-quarter revenue of $640.8 million, missing the average analyst estimate of $643.4 million.
Wendy's North America company-owned restaurants sales rose 3.2 percent and franchise same-store sales rose 3.1 percent in the quarter ended Sept. 30.
Third-quarter company-owned same-store sales were modestly below the 3.9 percent polled by Consensus Metrix. Franchised same-store sales also came in lower than the 3.8 percent polled by Consensus Metrix.
Wendy's has been revamping its image with a new logo, restaurant renovations and a new 'Right Price, Right Size Menu'.
Net loss attributable to Wendy's narrowed to $1.9 million, or breakeven on a per share basis, from a loss of $26.2 million or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 8 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 6 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wendy's, known for its thick frosty milkshakes and square hamburger patties, has more than 6,500 franchise and company-operated restaurants worldwide.
Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy's shares closed at $9.09 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SEOUL, April 15 Covering a North Korean military parade is an emotional rollercoaster. Foreign journalists stand just metres from the action in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square.
BERLIN, April 15 German prosecutors have doubts about the authenticity of letters that suggested Islamist militants attacked soccer team Borussia Dortmund's bus and a newspaper cited an investigator as saying right-wing extremists were probably behind the bomb attack.