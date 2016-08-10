Aug 10 Burger chain Wendy's Co reported
quarterly revenue above analysts' estimates, helped by higher
franchise revenue, but same-restaurant sales rose less than
expected.
Net income fell to $26.5 million, or 10 cents per share, in
the second quarter ended July 3 from $40.2 million, or 11 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Total sales fell 22 percent to $382.7 million as the company
franchised more outlets, but beat the average analysts' estimate
of $367.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at established restaurants open for at least 15 months
rose 0.4 percent in North America, missing the 1.9 percent rise
analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected.
