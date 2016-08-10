* North America Q2 comp sales rise 0.4 pct vs. est. 1.9 pct
* Total sales $382.7 mln vs. est. $367.6 mln
* Raises low end of full-year profit outlook
* Shares fall as much as 8 pct
(Adds comments from conference call, details on food prices;
updates shares)
By Gayathree Ganesan
Aug 10 Burger chain Wendy's Co reported
lower-than-expected quarterly comparable sales on Wednesday as a
fall in grocery prices encouraged more diners to eat at home,
sending the company's shares down as much as 8 percent.
Food prices have been on the decline in 2016, according to
the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Poultry prices dropped 3.4 percent in June from a year
earlier, while beef and veal prices fell 6.7 percent, helped by
lower transportation costs due to a fall in oil prices and the
strength of the dollar, which has made imports cheaper.
Egg prices, which peaked during the avian flu outbreak last
year, were 26.9 percent cheaper.
Restaurants, however, have not to been able to pass on the
full benefits as their labor costs have risen substantially due
to increases in minimum wages.
Against this background, fast-food chains including
McDonald's Corp, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc and
Starbucks Corp, as well Wendy's, posted disappointing
same-restaurant sales for the quarter.
"The most notable driver behind the sales slowdown appears
to be the continued gap between cost of eating at home and cost
of dining out, which is now at its widest point since the
recession," Wendy's Chief Executive Todd Penegor said on a
conference call with analysts.
COMP SALES MISS
Sales at Wendy's restaurants open for at least 15 months
rose 0.4 percent in North America, missing the 1.9 percent rise
expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
Total sales fell 22 percent to $382.7 million as the company
franchised more outlets, but beat the average analysts' estimate
of $367.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income fell to $26.5 million, or 10 cents per share, in
the second quarter ended July 3 from $40.2 million, or 11 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Wendy's earned 10 cents per share, narrowly
beating the average estimate of 9 cents.
Wendy's raised the lower end of its full-year profit
forecast by 1 cent to 39 cents per share and maintained the
upper end of 40 cents. Analysts on average were expecting
earnings of 39 cents per share for the year.
Wendy's shares were down 2.4 percent at $9.94 at midday on
the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan and Abhijith Ganapavaram in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)