(Corrects paragraph 4 to say 9 cents per share, not 8 cents)
Feb 16 U.S. burger chain Wendy's Co
reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales at established
restaurants as it attracted more diners with its value meals.
However, the company's net income fell to $28.9 million, or
11 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 1 from
$85.9 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 33 percent to $309.9 million, mainly due to
fewer company-owned restaurants in the quarter.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 9
cents per share and revenue of $308.5 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Same-store sales rose 0.8 percent, beating the 0.6 percent
rise analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected.
(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)