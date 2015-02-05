BRIEF-Anheuser busch inbev Q1 total volumes beat Reuters poll
* Q1 normalized EBITDA $4.81 billion versus $4.88 billion in Reuters poll
Feb 5 Weng Fine Art AG :
* Says extended lock-up of founder and favourable buybacks reduce amount of Weng Fine Art shares in circulation
* Says holding company of CEO Ruediger K. Weng extends to 150,000 shares
* Says treasury stock expanded to 130,000 shares through favourable re-purchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 normalized EBITDA $4.81 billion versus $4.88 billion in Reuters poll
MANILA, May 4 The Philippines' Udenna Corp said on Thursday it will build a $300 million integrated casino-resort in central Philippines, the first such outside capital Manila.