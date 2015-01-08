BRIEF-Delta Plus Group Q1 revenue up at 54.1 million euros
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 54.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 44.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 8 Weng Fine Art AG :
* Revises its sales forecast for the fiscal year 2014/15
* Sales in 2nd half will exceed 1st half of this year
* Start-up costs of e-commerce subsidiary are significantly lower than planned
* Sales for full year, however, will still be lower than in previous year
* Group earnings for current fiscal year cannot yet be predicted; trade margins have remained level over year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 54.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 44.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE OF 1.8 MILLION LIRA ($502,512.56) VERSUS 1.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO