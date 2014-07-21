Grandvision to acquire Tesco's British optician chain
AMSTERDAM, April 19 Dutch eyeglass store operator Grandvision said on Wednesday it will acquire Tesco's chain of more than 200 opticians.
July 21 Weng Fine Art AG : * Says establishes new subsidiary for art e-Commerce * Says established on July 18, a 100% owned subsidiary, wfa online ag * Says growth of wfa online ag to not be detrimental to its profitability, with
profits already planned for fiscal year 2015 * Says board of directors will be led by nicolas mak, who previously worked for
Weng Fine Art AG * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Maharashtra sugar output seen rising nearly 70 pct in 2017/18