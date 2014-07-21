July 21 Weng Fine Art AG : * Says establishes new subsidiary for art e-Commerce * Says established on July 18, a 100% owned subsidiary, wfa online ag * Says growth of wfa online ag to not be detrimental to its profitability, with

profits already planned for fiscal year 2015 * Says board of directors will be led by nicolas mak, who previously worked for

Weng Fine Art AG