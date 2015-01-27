Jan 27 Wereldhave Belgium Cva :
* Wereldhave Belgium annnounces statement of the board of
directors comprising the results on Dec. 31, 2014
* Reports increase of investment properties portfolio to
722.6 million euros ($812.13 million) from 505.3 million euros
last year
* Direct FY 2014 result per share is 5.29 compared to 5.09
euro last year
* FY 2014 Like-For-Like rental income is 4 pct (shopping
centres: 3.2 pct; offices: 6.5 pct)
* Announces dividend proposal of from 4.60 euros gross to
3.45 euros net (2013: 4.40 euros gross to 3.30 euros net)
Source text: bit.ly/1y27KA9
($1 = 0.8898 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)