Dec 11 Wereldhave NV :

* 726,175 rump shares were sold in rump offering at a price of 52.75 euros per rump share

* J.P. Morgan and Kempen & Co acted as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners on behalf of the syndicate of banks that led the offering