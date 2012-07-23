AMSTERDAM, July 23 Dutch property investor Wereldhave issued a profit and dividend warning on Monday and said its chief executive, Hans Pars, had quit.

It said its second-quarter results would be negative, mainly due to a downward revaluation of its American portfolio by 128 million euros ($155.7 million) and a downward revaluation of its British shopping centres, acquired in 2010 and 2011, by 37 million.

"The negative property revaluation in the United States leads to a decrease of the reinvestment volume and consequently for the time being a lower future earnings capacity for Wereldhave," the company said in a statement.

As a result, it said it could not stick to its dividend for 2012 and 2013 of 4.70 euro per share.

"During these transition years, the dividend will be brought in line with the lower earnings capacity. For 2012, a dividend should be taken into account within the range of 3.20 to 3.40 euro per share," it said. ($1 = 0.8219 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by David Holmes)