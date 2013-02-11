AMSTERDAM Feb 11 Dutch property investor Wereldhave is to quit the British property market and will look to spend up to about 400 million euros ($535 million) on acquisitions in the next three years, it said on Monday.

The company plans to focus on shopping centres in northwest Europe and sustainable offices in Paris, given the environment for consumer, retail, real estate and finance markets.

Wereldhave sold its entire U.S. property portfolio to private equity firm Lone Star Funds for $720 million last month.

It said that it has agreed the sale of almost its entire UK portfolio for 243 million pounds ($385 million), or 4 percent below book value.

Separately, British Land said that it had bought a London portfolio from Wereldhave for 183.8 million pounds ($291 million), including Ealing Broadway shopping centre in west London.

After the British disposals, Wereldhave said that its UK portfolio consisted of a plot of land and a development project in Richmond with retail and office space. Its book value is 23 million pounds and it will be put up for sale once the development has been completed, Wereldhave said.

Wereldhave reported full-year operating profit of 3.91 euros per share, down almost 21 percent on 2011. It is to pay a full-year dividend of 3.30 euros per share, having previously warned that it would not be able to stick to a planned dividend for 2012 and 2013 of 4.70 euros.

The consensus forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll was for a full-year operating profit of 3.94 euros per share.