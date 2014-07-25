BRIEF-Eildon Capital advances $6.4 mln first mortgage loan facility funding
* Advanced funding to a $6.4 mln first mortgage loan facility to facilitate acquisition of a development site in Coburg, Melbourne
July 25 Wereldhave NV :
* Proposed nomination of Robert Bolier as CFO; Bolier currently holds the position of CFO ad interim at Wereldhave since April 10, 2014 Source text: (bit.ly/1pPLLsA) Further company coverage:
* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to decrease by 41.36 percent to 60.9 percent, compared to net profit of H1 FY 2016 (153.5 million yuan)