MIDEAST STOCKS-Weaker global shares, oil may pull Gulf lower
DUBAI, May 4 A pull-back in global shares and weaker oil may keep many buyers away from Gulf bourses on Thursday, while a few smaller stocks may react to corporate results.
Feb 5 Wereldhave NV :
* Says posted FY 2014 net profit of 26.9 million euros ($30.49 million)(2013: 50.0 million euros)
* Says for years 2015 and 2016, anticipates a compounded average growth of direct result per share between 6 pct and 9 pct
* Aims for a growing dividend Source text: bit.ly/1DAKmgh Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8822 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 4 French bank Societe Generale and the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) have signed a confidential agreement to settle a legal dispute regarding a case focused on five trades totalling $2.1 billion, executed between 2007 and 2009.