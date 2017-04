AMSTERDAM Nov 25 Wereldhave NV : * Has decided not to proceed with the open market repurchase of EUR 230 million

2.875% convertible bonds due 2015 * Will not proceed with offering of up to EUR 220 million 5-year convertible

bonds due 2018. * Says it has been concluded that there was insufficient interest for the

combined transaction * Says will continue to explore refinancing options in order to optimize its

debt maturity profile