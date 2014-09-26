BRIEF-Penns Woods Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Qtrly net interest income $10.3 million versus $10.4 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oSaBRx) Further company coverage:
Sept 26 Wereldhave Belgium CVA :
* Wereldhave Belgium: proposal to change status in public regulated real estate company
* In essence, for company, it is about positioning itself as a REIT Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net interest income $10.3 million versus $10.4 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oSaBRx) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 18 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared skeptical of widening the scope of who can be subject to a federal law targeting debt collectors' abusive practices by including those who buy debt, sometimes for pennies on the dollar.