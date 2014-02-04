BRUSSELS Feb 4 Wereldhave Belgium CVA : * For 2013, Wereldhave Belgium posted a profit of EUR 34.8 million * Says a dividend of EUR 4.40 gross - EUR 3.30 net per share will be proposed * Direct result per share amounted to EUR 5.09 (2012: EUR 4.87) * Says the occupancy rate to 97.0% (2012: 93.7%). * Says like-for-like' rental growth in 2013 amounted to 6.3%