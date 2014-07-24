July 24 Wereldhave Nv :

* Has completed eur 265 mln private placement in 7 notes with maturities ranging from 7 to 15 years.

* The average interest costs of the notes is 2.9 %.

* Royal bank of Scotland acted as agent in this transaction. Swaps were effectuated with ABN Amro, ING and RBS.