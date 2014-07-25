BRIEF-Eildon Capital advances $6.4 mln first mortgage loan facility funding
* Advanced funding to a $6.4 mln first mortgage loan facility to facilitate acquisition of a development site in Coburg, Melbourne
July 25 Wereldhave NV :
* For the first half of 2014, wereldhave posted a net profit of 10.3 mln euros; direct result remained nearly unchanged at 42.6 mln euros, per share 1.73 euros
* Wereldhave raises target for 2014 for LFL rental growth of shopping centre portfolio from 140 bps to 200 bps above indexation
* For the full year 2014, Wereldhave expects a direct result between 3.35 euros and 3.45 euros per share. Source text: (bit.ly/1tIxz7o) Further company coverage:
* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to decrease by 41.36 percent to 60.9 percent, compared to net profit of H1 FY 2016 (153.5 million yuan)