July 25 Wereldhave NV :

* For the first half of 2014, wereldhave posted a net profit of 10.3 mln euros; direct result remained nearly unchanged at 42.6 mln euros, per share 1.73 euros

* Wereldhave raises target for 2014 for LFL rental growth of shopping centre portfolio from 140 bps to 200 bps above indexation

* For the full year 2014, Wereldhave expects a direct result between 3.35 euros and 3.45 euros per share.