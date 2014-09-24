BRIEF-Palestine's Arab Islamic Bank Q1 income rises
* Q1 net income after tax $2.3 million versus $1.5 million year ago
Sept 24 Wereldhave NV
* Robert Bolier appointed as CFO of Wereldhave
* The appointment is for a four-year period, ending at the AGM to be held in 2018 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1B7cqG2] Further company coverage:
* Unit signs contract to purchase 500 feddan land in new admininstrative capital for EGP 4.4 billion to develop housing project Source: (http://bit.ly/2ppTEiw) Further company coverage: )