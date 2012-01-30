* Fund to back clean tech firms investing in Russia
* 100 mln euros raised from Tatarstan govt
* Seeking 90 mln more from private investors
By John Bowker
MOSCOW, Jan 30 Russia-focused Wermuth
Asset Management has launched a 200 million euro ($263 million)
fund for investing in clean energy technology projects, a move
it hopes will attract foreign companies to a fledgling sector of
the Russian economy.
Russia's notoriously inefficient use of energy, typified by
the state-controlled supply of central heating to houses in
winter that is impossible to turn off, and has made greater
energy savings as one of the priorities of its modernisation
programme.
The Tatarstan Cleantech Fund (TCTF) is to back companies
developing anything from energy efficient housing materials to
electric buses, as long as they base their operations in Russia,
and particularly the central region of Tatarstan.
It has targeted the Yelabuga region in Tatarstan as the
ideal destination for overseas firms to base their projects, as
it is a special economic zone with benefits such as tax breaks.
"Yelabuga can compete in some cases with the world's lowest
cost manufacturing locations such as China," said Daniel T.
Colbert, the TCTF's lead partner.
WAM, a Germany-based fund manager that has operated in
Russia for more than a decade, said it had attracted 100 million
euros from the regional government of Tatarstan to back
companies, and hopes to raise a further 90 million euros from
private investors.
Ten million euros will come from its own pocket.
"There was a clean-tech bubble in 2006 and a lot of money
was lost," said WAM founder Jochen Wermuth. "Clean-tech
valuations are now much lower as the bubble has burst."
Tatarstan has agreed that private investors will receive a
greater proportion of returns from successful projects as long
as the company has helped to develop the local economy --
through creating jobs or building a new plant.
Wermuth played down concerns that local government
corruption could hamper the fund's progress, saying there was no
obligation to move ahead with a deal if it did not look above
board.
WAM is targeting returns of 30 percent a year on the
investments over a 10-year lifespan - higher than a typical
private equity or infrastructure fund would target.
"The fund aims to build value in portfolio companies so that
they can later either be sold or gain liquidity for an initial
public offering (IPO)," said Colbert.
The launch of the fund diversifies WAM from primarily being
an equity investor into private equity and venture capital. It
now has around $300 million under management -- including the
110 million euros raised for the new clean technology fund.
The group's Quant Strategy Eastern Europe fund gained 1
percent in 2011, which compared with a 22 percent fall in
Russia's RTS stock market index.
($1 = 0.7615 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)