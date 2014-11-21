Nov 21 WeSC publ AB

* Q3 revenue 52.9 million Swedish crowns versus 68.4 million crowns

* Q3 operating loss 2.9 million crowns versus loss 5.1 million crowns

* Sees long-term goals is to achieve sales growth of 15-20 pct in local currencies and an operating margin of at least 10 pct