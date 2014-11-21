BRIEF-Lithia Motors Inc says has acquired Baierl Auto Group
* Says has acquired Baierl Auto Group in pittsburgh, pennsylvania
Nov 21 WeSC publ AB
* Q3 revenue 52.9 million Swedish crowns versus 68.4 million crowns
* Q3 operating loss 2.9 million crowns versus loss 5.1 million crowns
* Sees long-term goals is to achieve sales growth of 15-20 pct in local currencies and an operating margin of at least 10 pct
* Urban Outfitters says CtW's assertion company's board composition caused/contributed to company's recent stock price declines "is not supported by the facts"