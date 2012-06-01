* Sichuan Bohong to pay C$145.6 mln plus debt for Wescast
* Says total deal value C$195 mln
* Wescast shares jump 61 percent
By Aftab Ahmed and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay
June 1 Canadian auto parts maker Wescast
Industries Inc has agreed to be bought by China's
Sichuan Bohong Industry Co Ltd for C$145.6 million, about C$34
million less than the price it had expected when the deal was
first floated in September.
Wescast, which supplies cast iron exhaust manifolds for cars
and light trucks, signed a memorandum of understanding with
Sichuan Bohong last year that pegged the takeover price at
C$13.60 per share, or about C$180 million.
"In that time period, the industry multiples have decreased
and the macro economic situation -- softening in China and the
slowdown in Europe -- all those would have had an impact on
depressing the price," Wescast CEO Edward Frackowiak told
Reuters.
Shares of Wescast, which has a market value of C$33 million,
rose as much as 61 percent to C$9.00 on Friday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange. The stock was the top percentage gainer on the
exchange. The shares have lost half of their value since the
company signed the initial agreement.
Wescast, which counts Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co
and Volkswagen AG as its key customers, said
on Friday it agreed to be bought for C$11 per share.
"At the current time we are carrying a little bit more debt
than at the time of the first agreement ... with all those
factors, it is quite an attractive premium," Frackowiak said.
Sichuan Bohong, founded in 1999, has businesses in
manufacturing, automotive brand management, real estate and
energy.
"We have an operation in China and Bohong is going to help
us with the expansion of the Chinese segment of our business,"
Wescast CEO said.
The deal, which is expected to close later this year or
early next year, is valued at C$195 million including debt,
other liabilities and an investment in working capital.
The CEO, however, declined to disclose the debt part of the
deal.
The transaction took nearly 9 months to come together
following the initial agreement after Sichuan Bohong had failed
to pay a required C$2 million deposit.
Wescast will keep the guarantee C$2 million, which has since
been deposited by Sichuan Bohong, if the deal fails.
Wescast's Class B shares will be converted into Class A
shares as part of the deal.
Canaccord Genuity advised Wescast on the deal.