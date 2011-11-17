GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares encouraged by Wall St record, await Fed outlook
* Q4 adj EPS $0.24 vs est $0.22
* Q4 rev $181.3 mln vs est $178.1 mln
Nov 17 Aerospace equipment supplier Wesco Aircraft Holdings posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by strong sales in international markets.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $18 million, or 19 cents a share from $20 million, or 22 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 24 cents a share.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $181.3 million.
Analysts expected adjusted earnings of 22 cents a share on revenue of $178.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Valencia, California-based company closed at $11.44 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have lost 23 percent in value since their debut in July. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das) (divya.sharma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: divya.sharma.reuters.com@reuters.net))
