Nov 17 Aerospace equipment supplier Wesco Aircraft Holdings posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by strong sales in international markets.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $18 million, or 19 cents a share from $20 million, or 22 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 24 cents a share.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $181.3 million.

Analysts expected adjusted earnings of 22 cents a share on revenue of $178.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Valencia, California-based company closed at $11.44 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have lost 23 percent in value since their debut in July.