Jan 26 Aerospace equipment supplier Wesco
Aircraft Holdings posted better-than-expected quarterly
results, helped by strong sales in its rest of the world
segment.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $23.2 million, or 24 cents
a share from $21.7 million, or 23 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 26 cents a share.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $192.6 million.
Analysts expected adjusted earnings of 23 cents a share on
revenue of $178.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Valencia, California-based company were up 3
percent in trading after the bell. They closed at $13.67 on
Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.