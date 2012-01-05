PERTH Jan 5 Australian conglomerate
Wesfarmers said on Thursday it had settled its
quarterly contracts for hard coking coal for the January-March
quarter at $230 a tonne, down from $280 in the previous quarter.
About 95 percent of Wesfarmer's first-quarter coking coal
sales is expected to be at the new contract price, with the rest
at the previous price of $280 a tonne, the company said.
Wesfarmers sells all its coking coal, also known as
metallurgical coal, which is used for steelmaking, under
quarterly contracts.
According to Australia's Bureau of Resources and Energy
Economics, high-quality hard coking coal prices are forecast at
an average $226 a tonne this year, a 22 percent decrease from
2011.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Sugita Katyal)