SYDNEY Jan 17 Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd said coal production for the December quarter at its Curragh mine was 2.2 million tonnes, 1.7 percent down on the previous quarter.

Metallurgical coal output was 1.57 million tonnes and steaming coal 640,000 tonnes.

The company said production at its Bengalla mine was 493,000 tonnes, 5.2 per cent lower than the previous quarter. (Reporting by Ed Davies)