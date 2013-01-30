MELBOURNE Jan 30 Australian retailer Wesfarmers
said on Wednesday it had detected no major change in
consumer sentiment at its supermarkets, hardware outlets and
department stores.
While management was generally pleased with Christmas
trading across all the businesses, it would take another six
months to get a clearer read on consumer sentiment, Chief
Executive Richard Goyder told analysts and media.
"I wouldn't call a big change. I wouldn't say that
confidence has had a big tick up. It might be slightly better,
time will tell," he said.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)